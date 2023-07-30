WATCH PANKHURI AWASTHY GAUTAM RODE ALL SMILES AS THEY POSE WITH THEIR NEWBORN TWINS BEFORE HEADING HOME

Hyderabad: Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode became parents to twins, a baby girl and a baby boy on July 26. The couple posed outside the hospital with their twins before heading home. They welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on July 25, 2023. The TV actors were all smiles posing for the shutterbugs before taking their newborn babies home.

The proud parents were beaming with happiness with their twins in their arms. Pankhuri wore a pink floral co-ord set. The actor opted for cotton shirt and pants for comfort as she delivered the babies following the c-section. She had her hair tied in a bun and completed her look with pearl earrings.

On the other hand, Gautam opted for a plain white shirt paired with basic blue denim. He had his hair held by a hairband. The actor had informed his friends and family of the good news via a social media post.

Now, in a recent interview, he opened up and talked of his eagerness for the upcoming adventure, Pankhuri's health, and their newborns. The actor expressed his excitement about entering this new stage of life, revealing that he is now prepared to experience sleepless nights because of the infants.

In a candid revelation, Gautam shared that some of his family members claim that while his daughter resembles Pankhuri, his son appears to be more like him. For the uninitiated, Pankhuri and Gautam, who met while working on Suryaputra Karn, got married in a dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018. The couple revealed their pregnancy after nearly 5 years.

Also read: Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode 'start journey of family of four' as they welcome twins; Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh and other celebs pour in wishes