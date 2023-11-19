Watch: Khalasi singer Aditya Gadhvi expresses hope for India's World Cup victory as he gears up to perform at WC2023 Final

Hyderabad: Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi, famous for his hit track Khalasi, is primed to grace the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium with a captivating performance. Expressing his anticipation for the event, Aditya conveyed his enthusiasm and voiced confidence in India's prospects for victory in the much-anticipated match.

Addressing the media prior to his performance, the Gujarati singer remarked, "I'm thrilled to be part of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony... I firmly believe in India's potential to shine and secure a triumph in the match..."

As per the schedule revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 18, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final's opening ceremony featured an extraordinary 15-minute air show by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team from 1:35 pm to 1:50 pm. Alongside this spectacle, Aditya Gadhvi, known for his chartbuster Khalasi, will grace the venue and perform during the first innings' drinks break.

The grand event will also showcase performances by music maestros such as Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi during the innings break of today's monumental match. Adding to the spectacle, the BCCI has curated a dazzling laser and light show scheduled to enthrall spectators during the second innings' break.

Moreover, the Narendra Modi Stadium is witnessing the presence of several Bollywood luminaries who are passionately supporting the Men in Blue in this epic clash against Australia. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma, and Ayushmann Khurrana are among those fervently cheering for the Indian team during the World Cup final of 2023.