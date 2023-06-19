WATCH KARTIK AARYAN ADMITS TO BEING HIT ON BY BOTH GIRLS AND BOYS KAPIL SHARMA REACTS

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have come together once again in Satyaprem Ki Katha, following their hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The co-stars have begun to promote the film and will soon be seen on the celebrity chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. In a preview shared by the channel on Youtube from the upcoming episode, Kartik admits that he is hit on by both boys and girls, prompting Kiara to burst into laughter.

In the same clip, Kapil is also seen flirting with Kiara and referencing her newlywed status. "Kisi aur mahagyaani ne kaha hai ki yada yada hi ladki ho roopvati, usse baat karne ka mauka miss karo mat-hi..ki farak painda hai phir wo single ho ya kisi ki srimati (A famous man once said that if a girl is attractive, do not pass up the opportunity to speak with her. It makes no difference whether the girl is single or someone's wife), Kapil quips as Kiara hands him a white heart-shaped balloon. In February of this year, Kiara married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

As the show progresses and the cast entertains the guests, Kartik confesses that "Ladke aur ladkiya dono hi line maarte hai...matlab mere pe (both boys and girls hit on me)." To this, surprised Kapil asks: "Ladke bhi?" Kartik replies, "Are sir kya batau?" Then, Kapil responds by saying: "Waah gurudev, kya baat hai."

Other Satyaprem Ki Katha cast members that appeared in the same episode included Gajraj Rao, Supriya, Anuradha Patel, Siddharth Randeria, and Shikha Talsania. The Sameer Vidwans directorial is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. The trailer for the film shows Kartik's character (Satyaprem), who is yearning to marry and find love, and how he meets Kiara, who is already in a relationship.

Gujju Pataka, the film's dance single, was also recently released, providing yet another upbeat dance number from Kartik. Naseeb Se, a romantic song, has already been released and had a favourable reception. Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29th.

