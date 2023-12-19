Hyderabad: The current season of Bigg Boss 17 has been abuzz with the tumultuous personal life of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. In the latest episode, wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan has sparked intense speculation and controversy in connection with Munawar. However, it's not Munawar's game strategy that's dominating headlines but rather the allegations and revelations about his relationships. While Ayesha made some strong allegations about Munawar, his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi's revelation about a few details of their relationship is now going viral on social media.

Nazila Sitaishi, Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend, finally broke her silence about their breakup, shedding light on previously undisclosed aspects of their relationship. Ayesha Khan, Munawar's ex-girlfriend who entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant, accused the comedian of infidelity, prompting Nazila to step forward and clarify her side of the story.

"It is a shame that these things have become public. People are talking about it publicly and are making fun of my personal life, things that they know nothing about, abusing me in comments and on twitter, and fake videos. I don’t enjoy this at all," said Nazila as she teared up during live.

During a live Instagram session, Nazila admitted her ignorance regarding Ayesha Khan's involvement with Munawar. She revealed her belief that she was the only woman in Munawar's life, unaware of the existence of other girls in his circle. Nazila's revelation stirred the public's interest, especially her decision to sever ties with Munawar, indicating her desire to distance herself from the unfolding drama.

Nazila addressed Ayesha's accusations, stating that if Ayesha had been the only other person involved, she might have considered forgiveness. However, the reality of multiple girls being part of Munawar's life shattered her trust and led her to disassociate herself from him completely.

"I remained silent because I wanted to see what he had to say and how he justified this whole thing. It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this. I don’t need to justify to anybody over here and I did not even want to come on live but things have gone to such an extent that I had to come live and put my side of the story out there for once. This is my truth and I don’t need to prove it to anyone. This is the last time I am speaking about this. I am never going to acknowledge this in my life. I don’t have to do anything with this person or situation," she said.

Expressing her disappointment and frustration, Nazila highlighted the distress caused by the public scrutiny of her personal life. She condemned the circulation of fake videos and online harassment, urging people to refrain from making assumptions without knowing the full story.