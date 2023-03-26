Hyderabad: Television actor Vivian Dsena made headlines earlier this month for his hush-hush wedding with Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly. While fans are yet to hear from the actor about his wedding with Nouran, reports of the two being blessed with a baby girl are doing rounds.

If reports are anything to go by, Vivian and Nouran's baby girl is almost two months old. The actor is an extremely private person and so is his wife. According to reports, Nouran has been sharing pictures of her newborn with her close friends on Instagram. While her account is private, the former journo is sharing baby girl's pictures with a select crowd on social media.|

Vivian and Nouran were in a relationship for more than three years. For unversed, Nouran was an editor of a magazine in Egypt and used to admire the Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon a lot. She approached Vivian first for an interview and used to visit the sets of Sirf Tum to meet him after the two grew closer.

When reports of his wedding surfaced, a source close to the actor said to a newswire that Vivian has always been a private person and it is his choice to not talk about his personal life in media. Confirming Nouran and Vivian's union, the source said that the lady has brought more peace to the actor's life.

For unversed, Vivian was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbbiz Dorabjee. The couple tied the knot in 2013 but things went south soon and they filed for a divorce in 2016. Vivian and Vahbbiz finally got separated in 2021.