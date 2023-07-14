VIDEO TAMANNAAH BHATIA GROOVES TO DHOL BEATS AS SHE VISITS HER ALMA MATER FOR JEE KARDA PROMOTIONS

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia visited her alma mater R. D. National College in Mumbai on Friday. Tamannaah's visit to her college was part of promotions for her latest web series Jee Karda. The actor made a grand entrance while dancing to the beats of the dhol, surprising the faculty and students. Jee Karda premiered on Prime Video a month ago and it still continues to receive a lot of love and admiration from viewers on the OTT platform.

Tamannaah, during her visit, thanked her alma mater for helping to mould her into the person she is today and for giving her a solid basis in her pursuit of acting. She fondly recalled her time in college and shared stories from her student days. The actor also interacted with the students and encouraged them to follow their aspirations.

Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to dhol beats as she visits her alma mater for Jee Karda promotions

Tamannaah is excited to see the love and adoration that her series Jee Karda has received. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared several glimpses of her college visit. In one of her IG Stories, she dropped a cute happy selfie and wrote, "Excited to go back to my Alma mater (along with three rainbow emojis)." In another, she dropped a video and wrote, "Thank you for such a cool welcome @rdnationalcollege. PS: I couldn't help but join!" In one more, she wrote, "Back at my alma mater... excitement levels were 100%."

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to criticism over Jee Karda intimate scenes: 'Like it or not, this is how it is'

Jee Karda is directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The series is co-written by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma, and Abbas Dalal. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the series also stars Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka in pivotal roles.