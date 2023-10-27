VICKY JAIN IS A WALKING RED FLAG DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE NETIZENS REACT AS HE INSULTS WIFE ANKITA LOKHANDE IN BIGG BOSS 17

Hyderabad: Television actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are often seen arguing with one another in the Bigg Boss 17 house. While both of them are playing a dignified game as individuals, the lovebirds are unable to display their affectionate side as a couple on the widely popular controversial show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Ankita and Vicky's conflicting views and disputes have captured the attention of viewers.

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a former contestant of Bigg Boss, expressed her dissatisfaction with Vicky Jain's treatment towards his spouse Ankita Lokhande. Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, Devoleena criticised Vicky for publicly 'humiliating' and 'insulting' Ankita. She wrote, "Husband/Wife ka mann mutau chalta rehta hai. But humiliating, and insulting your wife every damn day is not at all entertaining nor it can't be a part of the game. #BB17 (sic)."

Netizens have also reacted to the same with one saying, "#VickyJain is a walking red flag, and you can't convince me otherwise. 'Zindagi mei mujhe kuch de to paayi nahi tu,' he said this to his wife #AnkitaLokhande. I think he forgot that he got to participate in the show because of her." Another user tweeted, "The way #VickyJain is treating Ankita is not good at all, #AnkitaLokhande needs to protect her self-respect."