Vicky Jain is a walking red flag: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, netizens react as he insults wife Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17
Published: 22 hours ago
Hyderabad: Television actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are often seen arguing with one another in the Bigg Boss 17 house. While both of them are playing a dignified game as individuals, the lovebirds are unable to display their affectionate side as a couple on the widely popular controversial show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Ankita and Vicky's conflicting views and disputes have captured the attention of viewers.
Husband/Wife ka mann mutau chalta rehta hai. But humiliating , insulting your wife every damn day is not at all entertaining nor it cant be a part of game. #BB17— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 27, 2023
TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a former contestant of Bigg Boss, expressed her dissatisfaction with Vicky Jain's treatment towards his spouse Ankita Lokhande. Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, Devoleena criticised Vicky for publicly 'humiliating' and 'insulting' Ankita. She wrote, "Husband/Wife ka mann mutau chalta rehta hai. But humiliating, and insulting your wife every damn day is not at all entertaining nor it can't be a part of the game. #BB17 (sic)."
#VickyJain is a walking red flag, and you can't convince me otherwise 🚩.— Rahul (@JaYaarYahanSe) October 26, 2023
'Zindagi mei mujhe kuch de to paayi nahi tu,' he said this to his wife #AnkitaLokhande. I think he forgot that he got to participate in the show because of her.#BiggBoss17 • #BB17 pic.twitter.com/5ZrBT8AFbB
Netizens have also reacted to the same with one saying, "#VickyJain is a walking red flag, and you can't convince me otherwise. 'Zindagi mei mujhe kuch de to paayi nahi tu,' he said this to his wife #AnkitaLokhande. I think he forgot that he got to participate in the show because of her." Another user tweeted, "The way #VickyJain is treating Ankita is not good at all, #AnkitaLokhande needs to protect her self-respect."
#VickyJain to #AnkitaLokhande— 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗔 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗣𝗥𝗔❤️🔥 (@ManaraChopraFC) October 26, 2023
"𝙍𝙖𝙝 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝙟𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙙𝙪𝙢𝙗 𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙜 𝙗𝙝𝙞 𝙩𝙪𝙟𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙧 𝙗𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙞𝙣 𝙨𝙪𝙣𝙖 𝙟𝙖𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙞𝙣"
Is calling #MannaraChopra Dumb acceptable & Okay?
What is wrong with everyone in the house!!#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/bBU439I9pq
In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita wanted to save Neil Bhatt from nomination, but Vicky forced her to save Abhishek Kumar instead. Prior to this incident, Vicky also unleashed his anger on Ankita when she confronted him about his apparent closeness with Isha Malviya. Moreover, Vicky belittled Ankita, labelling her as a 'fool'. In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will reprimand Vicky Jain for allegedly exerting dominance over Ankita Lokhande.
The way #VickyJain is treating ankita is not good at all, #AnkitaLokhande needs to protect her self respect.#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/Dn2ogR0M0R— #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) October 26, 2023