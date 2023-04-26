Hyderabad: Actor Uorfi Javed vented her frustrations at a Mumbai restaurant on Instagram Stories after they refused to let her in allegedly because of her attire. Uorfi Javed is well known for her outrageous fashion choices, which also draw a gamut of public responses. The diva is well-known for her attire and bold fashion shoots and is always in the public eye.

She was apparently turned away from a Mumbai restaurant despite a table booking. The actress called out the restaurant on her social media account and questioned, WTF! Is this really modern-day Mumbai? Today, a restaurant refused to let me in. You don't have to like my fashion choices, she continued saying, but It's NOT okay to penalise me for it. And if you are, say so. Don't feign excuses. I'm irritated! Check it out, please. Mumbai @zomato.

Uorfi Javed gets into heated argument with hotel manager for denying entry over her fashion choices, netizens call it publicity stunt

With the brawl video going viral on social media, many netizens took to the comment section to share their views. Alleging that the drama was for the sake of publicity, a social media user wrote: '110% scripted he..aur bahot gandi acting manager bhi😂😂....muze laga manager to achhi acting kr lega...' Another one commented: 'Only 1 sec silence for those who think that it’s real...' Another user wrote: 'Doing unnecessary drama! And why would anyone give place just because she is Urfi Javed?'

Prior to this, Uorfi claimed that Neeraj Pandey's office had been calling her with threatening messages. She said, "Am extremely ill, and I had to go to the police station because, once again, someone called and started harassing me, saying they were going to hit me because of my clothes, and then they even knew my car number, so, ugh tired."

"Welcome to my life," she added. "One more harasser, one more day. I usually ignore these calls, but this time they knew my car number, called me first for a meeting, and then when I realised they were a scam, they threatened me. And this is all happening while I'm really sick," the actor shared.

Uorfi is a well-known actress and has appeared in numerous TV series since she was 19 years old, but her appearances on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and the 14th season of MTV Spiltsvilla made her a household name.