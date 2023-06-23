Hyderabad: Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry named producer Asit Modi, show runner and operations head Sohil Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj in her latest FIR, charging sexual harassment, use of criminal force on any woman with intent to outrage and insulting a woman's modesty. Following this, Ramani has responded to the claim saying that Jennifer has resorted to lying.

"If Jennifer had so many issues with the show and the producer, why did she come back and join us in 2016?" he retorted, saying "Nobody had made her do it. Why did she text Asit bhai, 'Main sudhar gayi hoon, sir mujhe ek mauka do' (I have improved, give me one chance)?"

Ramani continues, "I can't wrap my head around the fact that Mistry, who was once a friend, has also dragged my name. I don't understand what she has against me. I was simply carrying out my duties. I had to follow business protocol."

He further said, "If you arrive late or do things that disrupt the production process, the production team will speak up. Humne toh daanta bhi nahi, pyaar se samjhaaya tha (We didn't even scold her, just made her understand). Humne daanta, jab repeated hone laga (We scolded her when she repeatedly started doing it). So, all of this is a publicity trick."

Ramani endorsing Modi's stance said that he will also take legal action in response to Mistry's complaint, adding that he has various proofs that he can submit if necessary. "I already told the police everything in my statement about 15 days ago. We have all the documentation to back up our accusations, from CCTV footage to screenshots of her texts to the producers, which I'll provide if I'm summoned again," he said, adding that no one has contacted the producers since Mistry's recent FIR.

Ramani, however, refused to share the screenshots or any other proof, arguing that doing so will create unneeded criticism surrounding the show. "A hundred people rely on this show for a living, and I don't want them to suffer as a result of the lies Jennifer has been telling," he said, referring to Mistry's assertion that female performers were forced to wait for hours on set even when there was no scene.

"It's without foundation. Everyone was called because of the length of time it would take for makeup and getting dressed. Aside from that, we can't deny that shooting is fraught with complications. It may be postponed due to unavoidable factors such as rain. I keep track of when the actors come and go, and those records don't lie," he added.

When we contacted Mistry for a response to Ramani's accusations, she admitted she had no issues with the production unit when she returned to the show. "A few things happened here and there, and when I tried to speak out against them, mujhe chup kara dia gaya(They silenced me)." The only issue I had was in January 2013, when they called me back four days after my father died. But that was the end of it. Problems began in October 2018, and then followed Asit sexually assaulting me in March 2019. I have phone call recordings of Sohil harassing, yelling, and misbehaving," she said.

