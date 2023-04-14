TEJASSWI PRAKASH KARAN KUNDRRA BURN DANCE FLOOR WITH SIZZLING CHEMISTRY WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Hyderabad Television actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never miss an opportunity to ooze couple goals The couple often lands on the list of trends for their mushy PDA and today is no exception A video of the pair took social media by storm with their intense dance on Friday afternoon In the video Tejasswi and Karan can be seen dancing at a private party while getting very close to one another In a seductive coord set Tejasswi looks ravishing while Karan looks stunning in an allblack outfit While some of their followers adored the video and affectionately referred to them as TejRan others were outraged that the couple s private video had been made public A social media commented It was a private party and you have no right to publish their videos without their permission the word shameless is for people like you who do such cheap things just for the sake of engagementdisgusting Another user wrote That was a private Party of their friends they were not aware they are being Recorded Media should not post this One more user wrote How can u post someone s private party video on a public platform this video was from a private accountso better u delete this video Also read It s splitsville for TejRan Here s what Tejasswi Prakash has to sayTejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then the couple has become everyone s favourite On the professional front Karan is currently seen in the lead role of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also features Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead Tejasswi on the other hand is now prepping for her upcoming Marathi movie School College Ani Life produced by Rohit Shetty