TEJASSWI PRAKASH CELEBRATES 30TH BIRTHDAY WITH KARAN KUNDRRA AND PARENTS SIZZLES IN SCARLET BACKLESS GOWN

Hyderabad Television actor Tejasswi Prakash was spotted with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra and her family in Mumbai on Friday night as she celebrates her birthday The actor turned 30 on Saturday For her special day she chose a backless red outfit in which she looked stunning While Karan opted for a casual blue shirt which he wore over a black tshirt paired with black pants and shoes In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram Tejasswi and Karan could be seen meeting the press and cutting a cake as they kicked off the celebration Tejasswi s scarlet backless halter gown with a bow stole the show and Karan looked dapper in his black and blue casuals After cutting the cake the beau undoubtedly had the first piece before she shared it with the paps As the candle was not lit for her to blow and make a wish TejRan and the paps had some amusing moments while cutting the cakeThe love story of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi began while they were both participants in the Bigg Boss 15 house They started dating when Karan Kundrra confessed that he had a crush on Tejasswi and with a little help from singer Akasa Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was seen in the lead role in Naagin 6 She is best known for featuring in Swaragini Jodein Rishton Ke Sur Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya Pehredaar Piya Ki and Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2 She took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as wellAlso read It s the end of TejRan Here s what Karan Kundrra has to say Life is not all about With Kitani Mohabbat Hai Karan Kundrra made his acting debut in 2009 He has appeared in several serials including Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and Dil Hi Toh Hai He is now starring in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Hindi adaptation of The Vampire Diaries