TAALI TEASER RELEASE DATE OUT SUSHMITA SEN FIGHTS FOR TRANS RIGHTS AS SHE GETS INTO THE SKIN OF SHREEGAURI SAWANT

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is all set for the release of her forthcoming web series Taali, directed by Ravi Jadhav. The 47-year-old actor will be seen essaying transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The teaser, which was released on Saturday provides a sneak peek into her valiant journey of difficulties, resiliency, and victory.

The teaser opens with Sushmita looking at herself in the mirror while donning a sari and adjusting her large bindi. One can see a picture of the legendary singer Usha Uthup pasted on the wardrobe. The video then shows the members of the transgender community greeting and touching Sushmita's feet.

For the unversed, Shreegauri aka Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Pune. Sawant fled from her home in her teens in order to avoid disappointing her father, a police official. She is the director of the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, an NGO that offers counseling for the transgender community and promotes safe sex. She was the first transgender activist to file a petition in the Supreme Court in 2014 in support of the adoption rights of transgender people. She was also a petitioner in the landmark case where the Supreme Court declared transgender as the third gender.

The biographical series Taali will shed light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant's tenacious fight for the recognition of the third gender in India. The series is written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and created by Arjun Singgh Baren and Kartik D Nishandar. Both of them are also serving as producers along with Afeefa Nadiadwala.