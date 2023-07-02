SREEJITA DE MAKES STUNNING BRIDE IN WHITE AS SHE CELEBRATES BEGINNING OF FOREVER WITH MICHAEL BLOHM PAPE

Hyderabad: Sreejita De, a television actress, solemnised her wedding with fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape in a lovely English ceremony in Germany. The actress turned to Instagram to reveal the first photographs from the wedding. The Bigg Boss alum stated that she and Michael got married in a chapel.

Sreejita captioned the first wedding images, "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand." Sreejita was seen in the images sporting a stunning white gown, while Michael looked dashing in a black tuxedo. According to reports, the couple will have a Bengali wedding later this year.

It appears that the church wedding took place at Michael's native place Germany. The actress in a pre-wedding interview said that she would be wearing a white gown to the Christian ceremony. "I want to somewhat adorn myself before the wedding. In fact, I am having a new hair colour because I haven't dyed it in a long. The dress has already been decided, and it will be a Western wedding," she added.

Sreejita and Michael will return to Mumbai to host a grand reception on July 17 to commemorate their union following their Christian wedding in Germany. They also have fascinating ideas for a Bengali-style wedding, which will take place in Goa later this year. The couple have been dating since 2019.

According to reports, the couple met and swapped numbers at a restaurant. Michael supposedly manages business development for a company. After two years of dating, he proposed to her in Paris in 2021.

During her time in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Sreejita spoke out a lot about her partner Michael. To surprise Sreejita, he had also briefly visited the Bigg Boss house.

Also read: BB16: First evicted Sreejita De says Tina Dutta is playing same ugly game she played in Uttaran