Hyderabad: Sitar exponent Purbayan Chatterjee has accused the Australian airline Qantas of not delivering his "missing" Sitars, while he has back to back shows scheduled Down Under and rued that 'artists were the last priority'.

Sharing his plight, the 46-year-old Kolkata-born Chatterjee shared a video message on Twitter and wrote: "Missing sitars’ saga continues. Qantas. Emirates still have no clear answers while I have three back-to-back shows this weekend."

"I wanted to share with you what a harrowing time I had in the last 24 hours. As you all know, Qantas decided not (to) roll both my Sitars from Auckland to Melbourne, which was literally a straight hope. I landed in Melbourne without both my Sitars. But this can happen some times, it is a human error," the Sitar maestro claimed in the video.

"They (Qantas) told me that the Sitars would be delivered by the end of the day (as) there was a flight landing at 5.15 PM (Australian time). When I checked the baggage tracking, it said that the Sitars were indeed loaded. And yet Qantas would not respond to any phone calls, they don't have the facility of a customer being able to reach out to them," added Chatterjee, a recipient of the 'President of India Award for the Best Instrumentalist of the Country'.

He claimed that the Sitars were received at the airport in Melbourne but even 24 hours post, he was yet to get his musical instruments, which he described as an "extension of his body".

"We have the right to earn our living as much as any other person. It sometimes feel we are the last priority and this is not fair," the Sitar player noted.

A statement by Qantas, which is flag carrier of Australia and the country's biggest airline, detailing their version, is awaited.

