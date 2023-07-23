Hyderabad: In the midst of all the drama, challenges, thrills, and conflicts, 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' has seen an interesting roster of nominations this week, with six contestants being made prime candidates for eviction, with online polls unable to determine who that person could be. Elvish Yadav, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Aashika Bhatia, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid are among the ones on the eviction list. However, in the most recent update, it has been learnt that Falaq Naazz and Jad Hadid have been eliminated from the show, giving viewers a double shocker.

For the past week, there has been conjecture regarding who will be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 since the nominations were revealed. Putting all speculations to rest, Falaq and Jad, two Bigg Boss OTT 2 competitors, have been eliminated from the reality programme. Sharing the big update on twitter, a user wrote: "BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naazz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house."

Reacting to the shocking news, a social media user wrote: "ROAR LIKE ABHISHEK I am so happy love you bro kya good news nahi hai yaar bahut acchi news hai finally (What a good news, too good a news)." BB OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan's fans seem to be very happy on receiving the news. They stormed the comment section hailing the YouTuber. Another one wrote: "Really 😳😳. finally 😁 ab maza aaiyega."

Dissatisfied with the decision, a fan of Falaq commented: Falaq di ko firse entry dena padega #bigg boss falaq di ke jaga jiya shankar ko evicted koro manerless hai aager falaq di firse nahi aati toh Yeh bigg boss the end kardunga 🙏 falaq di plz guys sab log falaq di support karo plz yaar (You will have to make Falaq re-enter the house. Instead of Falaq, Bigg Boss should have evicted Jiya Shankar as she is mannerless. If Falaq is not re-introduced, I will put an end to Bigg Boss. Guys please support Falaq).

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Falaq had said, "This year has been difficult, so I felt that now is the time for me to come to the fore and show people who I am personally. Nobody knows anything about my personal life till now. I've kept it private. My fans have adored me in many roles, but I hope to win hearts as Falaq through the reality programme. Want them to know my true self rather than my characters. That is my motivation. It'll feel like I've achieved fame and respect."

For the unversed, Falaq made her acting debut in the comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, many saw her as Lakshmi and Sita. She also portrayed Jhanvi Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. On the other hand, Jad is a divorced model from Dubai. He also has a daughter who is 4 years old.

While Bigg Boss OTT 2 was originally scheduled to continue for six weeks, given the excellent response and the show's immense popularity, Salman Khan opted to prolong the reality show by two weeks, allowing for more drama and thrills from its contestants. As a result, the new finale date will be August 13. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinema every day at 9 pm.

