Mumbai (Maharashtra): Television actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar were blessed with a baby boy on June 21. However, their little one is a premature baby and has been under observation currently. On Friday night, Shoaib took to his social media handle and gave his fans a health update about his wife Dipika.

Sharing a picture of Dipika from the hospital on Instagram, Shoaib wrote, "She is fine (with a red heart emoji)." Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram post. "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)," he wrote on his Instagram Story. Dipika also re-shared the story on her Instagram.

Having worked together on the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

Shoaib Ibrahim shares health update of wife Dipika Kakar after premature delivery

Also read: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcomes baby boy, new father opens up on 'premature delivery'

They took to Instagram and wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yessss, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one (sic)."

Earlier, Dipika Kakar was accused of faking her pregnancy and became the subject of trolls. However, Shoaib thrashed the trolling culture and said that nowadays people only troll rather than praise anyone. He stated that these trolls have impacted him and Dipika, but he also believes that trolls follow when people grow in life. (With agency inputs)