Hyderabad: Bigg Boss fame actor Shehnaz Gill is on a religious trip from where she keeps sharing pictures and videos on social media. The actor keeps her fans updated on most of the apsects of her life. Recently, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has shared another video of hers, which has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, Shehnaz is seen singing a song. The actor wooed her fans with her soulful rendition of Dil Na Janeya from the Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote: "just for fun … don’t take us seriously …winter live session 🎤🎙️enjoy 😄."

As soon as the actor posted the video, her fans went gaga over it. Reacting to the viral video, a fan wrote: "Wow sana what a morning with my melodious sweet and peaceful favourite song sing by my my Sanu." Another one wrote: "we need mor winter live Sana Main to kheta hun winter Summeer Autumn Spring sb krna next year."

Shehnaaz enjoys a credible amount of fan following on social media since her stint in the reality TV show Bigg Boss. However, the actor also faces the brunt of being famous. Recently, she was trolled for secretly visiting Badrinath with dancer-actor Raghav Juyal.

For the unversed, the actor has a massive fan following based on her relationship with late actor Siddharth Shukla. The SidNaaz fans mercilessly trolled her for getting over Shukla and moving on so quickly in life. SidNaaz fans also feel the actor is dating Raghav.