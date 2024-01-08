Hyderabad: The Punjabi song Sunrise, featuring Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill, was finally unveiled on Monday. With the lyrics written by Guru himself, the track offers a compelling melody. Along with the Punjabi singer, TV queen Shehnaaz Gill also features in the song.

Apart from the soothing melody, what caught netizen's attention was Shehnaaz's heartwarming chemistry with Guru. The music video captures them in their rawness, more like a behind-the-scenes format. The two in the video can be seen testing each other, going on a long drive and spending quality time on the terrace. Most parts of the video have been shot indoors in a single bungalow.

The Bigg Boss star shares a great rapport with the singer, which is quite evident in the music video. It's reasonable to say that a sizable portion of internet users expressed happiness at the prospect of Shehnaaz and Guru being together. As soon as the video was released, her fans thronged to the comment section to pour their love on her.

Taking to X, a social media user wrote: "Just wow Loved it. Magical chemistry, such a natural chemistry, they share a lovely bond which is beautiful to witness." Another one wrote: "Oh oh!!!! My heart can not even process what I just saw♥️🥺 Such cuteness..such rawness😍 This is the best ever!! Thank you for this. Overwhelmed. #SunriseMVOut"

Another one wrote: "They aren't acting 😭❤️😭❤️They r just being in their natural mode lmao😂❤️ Istg they are sooo adorable & cute 😭🔥 They have given such candid shots!! You can't get enough of these two.....LOVE LOVE LOVEDDDD #Sunrise mv" Another fan heaping praises on the two wrote: "The simplicity of mv is captivating, and the chemistry between Shehnaz and Guru is truly impressive !"