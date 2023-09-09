SHEHNAAZ GILL AND BIGG BOSS OTT 2 WINNER ELVISH YADAV SHARE GALA TIME ON DESI VIBES CHAT SHOW SEE PICS

Mumbai: Actor Shehnaaz Gill has invited Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill'. The popular YouTuber Elvish emerged as the first wildcard participant in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted show to take the trophy home.

Now, he is all set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shenaaz's show, where they will engage in a fun conversation.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Shehnaaz Gill dropped a series of pictures with Elvish Yadav wherein they are seen having a gala time.

For the show, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor opted for a black bralette top paired with matching wide-leg pants. Elvish, on the other hand, sported a black jacket over a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Sharing the string of pictures, Shenaaz wrote in the caption, "In today’s another episode shot we had the current sensation @elvish_yadav gracing our show for promoting his upcoming song on @playdmfofficial is an absolute bundle of energy. Episodes dropping very soon on my YouTube channel. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill #elvishyadav #elvisharmy #shehnaazgill."

Soon after the post was shared, netizens flocked to the comment section to share their excitement. A user commented, "Now this is going to be interesting." Another commented, "Such a pleasant surprise." One more commented, "Can't wait for this episode my favorites." A fan wrote, "Our queen Shehnaaz.. love you shehnaaz.. You are the best!"

On the work front, Shehnaaz will appear in Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film also stars Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor. The comedy-drama is scheduled for release on Oct. 6, 2023.

