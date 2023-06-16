Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been hosting on Indian national television for decades now, and now for the first time, he will be seen showcasing his hosting talent on an OTT platform. The Dabangg star is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 2 at Jio Cinema from June 17. On Friday, he briefly interacted with the media and shared what he has in store for his fans with the upcoming season of the controversial reality show.

Interestingly, Salman's hosting stint on OTT comes a few months after he voiced his view at a recent event that OTT content should be subjected to examination, with the elimination of any content featuring vulgarity or nudity, and he emphasized the requirement for meticulous monitoring of such material. At the press meeting of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman expressed similar sentiments.

"Main OTT pe bhi kuch aisa nahin hone dunga jo culture ke khilaaf hai (I won't let anyone do something that is against our culture).... I think guidelines have also been implemented on OTT which led to the content's improvement," he said. Meanwhile, on the movie front, Salman will be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (With agency inputs)