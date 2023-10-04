Hyderabad: Actors Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, who have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of their first child, have finally welcomed a baby girl on October 1. On Tuesday, the couple shared the good news with their fans on social media by dropping a video that shows a cute click of the baby girl's feet in their palms. Now, the couple has been spotted making their first public appearance with their baby.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Keith and Rochelle were spotted outside the hospital with their newborn. They posed for the shutterbugs and even interacted with them.

Recently, in an interview with a newswire, Keith expressed his happiness over the arrival of his baby girl into this world and said, "It was a combination of being surreal and real." He stated that it is 'the most beautiful and magical feeling' as a father to first see his child. The actor said he had tears of happiness in his eyes after looking at the baby and his wife. Keith shared that Rochelle had a normal delivery, and both the baby and his wife are doing absolutely fine. The couple is still in the process of picking a name for their little one.

Sharing about their daughter's demeanor, Rochelle said that the baby has her father Keith's patience as it has been quite peaceful so far. She even talked about acknowledging the incredible journey of motherhood and said that she is going to take on all the duties one day at a time. "But one good takeaway for me is that, for all the people who say that motherhood is something that every woman does, it is the worst way to put it," she said, clarifying that it takes a lot to bring a child into this world and then the journey after that.