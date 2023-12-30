Hyderabad: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 promises a gripping twist with a double eviction. The eleventh-week elimination is poised to escalate the suspense and intrigue among viewers. This week, the danger hovered over four contestants: Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, and Ayesha Khan. As anticipation builds to uncover who among these participants will bid farewell, speculation abounds that a double eviction is imminent.

Of the nominated contestants, Rinku Singh and Neil Bhatt will exit the show this week. While wildcard entrant Ayesha, along with Abhishek and Rinku, faced nominations this week, Neil had been nominated for the entire season last month. Previously, members of the Dimag Room—Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Tehelka, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal—were tasked with selecting one candidate for the entire season, choosing to nominate Neil Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Dobhal's claim of being the rightful winner of Bigg Boss 17 is set to stir up drama in the house. In the upcoming episode, Abhishek will confront Anurag, emphasising his contributions to the show and rallying support from his fans, the "Bro Sena," asserting his claim to victory with the statement, "Bigg Boss 17 sirf mein hi jeetunga," setting the stage for a showdown between the entire house and Anurag.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Ayesha and Munawar Faruqui for turning their relationship into a spectacle on national television. Salman questions Ayesha's motives for joining the show and slammed Munawar for mishandling his personal life.