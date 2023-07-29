PULL YOUR SOCKS UP POOJA BHATT SCHOOLS AASHIKA BHATIA OVER WRONG ATTITUDE

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in the last leg of the season and the intensity is building up with each passing episode. The usual bouts of fights and differences have escalated as housemates feel the pressure of the finale which is hardly two weeks away. In the upcoming episode, Pooja Bhatt will be seen schooling Aashika Bhatia over cleaning duties and having a "wrong attitude."

In the latest sneak peek shared by the makers, Pooja and Aashika are seen in the kitchen area engaging in an argument over cleaning the dustbin. Pooja accuses Aashika of not performing her duty properly and having the wrong attitude while the latter is visibly upset but keeps her calm as she tries to dodge argument. The glimpse from tonight's episode ends with Pooja telling Bhatia, "Pull up your socks please."

Aashika entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wildcard entry along with YouTuber Elvis Yadav. She is making her presence felt in the game despite entering the BB OTT 2 house late. The social media star was often seen engaging in arguments with Avinash Sachdev and now evicted Falaq Naaz.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey will come to an end for one of those who have been nominated for eviction this week. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show premiered on June 17 with a 6-week run schedule. The makers, however, extended Bigg Boss OTT 2 by two weeks following a good response on the streaming platform JioCinema.

