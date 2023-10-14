Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned lyricist for music composer Tanishk Bagchi and singer Dhvani Bhanushali's latest Navaratri song titled Garbo. This surprising move from PM Modi was met with admiration from many, including the renowned actor Kangana Ranaut.

Dhvani Bhanushali shared the news on Twitter, expressing her and Tanishk Bagchi's appreciation for PM Modi's lyrics. She wrote, "Dear @narendramodi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition, and flavor. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life."

In response, PM Modi thanked Dhvani Bhanushali and the team at @Jjust_Music for their rendition of his Garba lyrics. He reminisced about the past and mentioned that he hadn't written in many years, but he had managed to compose a new Garba, which he intended to share during Navratri.

The song Garbo serves as a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat during Navaratri, with Dhvani Bhanushali as the singer and PM Modi as the lyricist, while Tanishk Bagchi took care of the music composition.

Kangana Ranaut also expressed her admiration for the song, describing PM Modi as inspiring. She tweeted, "How beautiful, whether it’s Atal Ji’s poems or @narendramodi Ji’s songs/poems and storytelling, always heartwarming to see our tough heroes indulging in the beauty and tenderness of art. Navratri 2023 garba. Very inspiring for all artists."