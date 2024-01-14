New Delhi: Television actor Surbhi Chandna, famous for her roles in popular shows such as Naagin 5, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, and Qubool Hai, has accused budget airline Vistara of subjecting her to "mental harassment" during a recent incident at Mumbai airport. Chandna took to her social media handles on Saturday to express her frustration and disappointment with Vistara, alleging that her priority luggage was misplaced, and she faced misbehaviour from a ground staff member.

Surbhi Chandna accused Vistara airlines of manhandling a priority bag of hers. She further alleged that the ground staff was unprofessional and unapologetic in an X post.

In a post, the actor narrated her ordeal, highlighting the distress caused by the airline's alleged negligence. “The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara. A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. They have wasted the entire day and i still have not been assured if the bag has reached the mum apt or no.. false promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by airline,” she wrote on X.

Vistara responded to Chandna's claims promptly on the post, assuring the actor that her complaint would be addressed with the utmost priority. “Hi Ms. Chandna, we are concerned to learn of your dissatisfaction. Please assist us with your booking details and a convenient time to connect via DM and we will have this addressed at the earliest. Thanks,” Vistara replied in a tweet.