PANKHURI AWASTHY GAUTAM RODE START JOURNEY OF FAMILY OF FOUR AS THEY WELCOME TWINS DIVYANKA TRIPATHI BHARTI SINGH AND OTHER CELEBS POUR IN WISHES

Hyderabad: Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, a well-known celebrity couple, have now become a family of four as they were blessed with twins on Wednesday. They welcomed a boy and a girl into the world. Sharing the good news, Pankhuri posted a note on Instagram informing her fans of the double blessings they have received.

Moving on to this new phase, the new parents wrote: "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us." They uploaded a lovely pink and blue poster on Instagram with the caption "TWICE BLESSED."

As soon as the news spread online, friends and family congratulated the couple on the wonderful announcement and showered the infants with love. Friends from the couple's profession, including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Bharti Singh, Mohsin Khan, and others, offered their congratulations.

Reacting to the post, Divyanka wrote: "Congratulations to you both!" Laughter queen Bharti Singh wrote: "congratulations" with red heart emoticons. Prior to this, the couple had shared an animated film on their social media account showcasing three significant events in their lives—their first encounter, marriage, and now them expecting their first child—to announce the news of their pregnancy.

Gautam and Pankhuri met while both were shooting Suryaputra Karn. Pankhuri played Draupadi, and Gautam played the principal character, Karn. They were initially close friends, but their friendship quickly developed into love.

Despite Guatam being 14 years older than Pankhuri, the couple decided to get married. The two tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018. In April 2023, the couple revealed their pregnancy after nearly 5 years.

On the work front, Pankhuri was seen in several projects including Suryaputra Karn, Kaun Hai?, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, and others. She appeared in the Bollywood movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as well. Gautam, on the other hand, has demonstrated his acting talent in a number of shows, including Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2, and others.

