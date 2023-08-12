NOT READY TO LET GO OF THE LOVE JIYA SHANKAR ON HER BOND WITH ABHISHEK MALHAN AFTER BIGG BOSS OTT 2 EVICTION

Hyderabad: As Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 nears its grand finale, the anticipation among viewers is palpable, each eagerly backing their favored contestants. Recently, Jiya Shankar, a participant who captured attention for her camaraderie with Abhishek Malhan, faced an unexpected mid-week eviction, making way for the top 5 contenders. Following her exit from the show, Jiya delved into her sentiments towards Abhishek and the complexities that surrounded their connection.

Love stories and friendships often take center stage in every Bigg Boss season, and this season was no different, with Jiya and Abhishek's bond becoming a topic of discussion, even inspiring the moniker #AbhiYa. When asked about her feelings for Abhishek, Jiya responded candidly, "I've mentioned this before—I have a fondness for him." Pausing thoughtfully, she continued, "As for whether these feelings amount to something deeper... I'm uncertain. Perhaps they do."

Jiya went on to shed light on the challenges they faced in clarifying their emotions. "Numerous factors came into play," she shared. According to Jiya, external influences caused confusion, leading to a lack of clarity in their feelings. Despite the multitude of opinions thrown her way since viction, Jiya said she still holds onto the affection for Abhishek. "I've seen a lot of reels, a lot of videos, but still, I'm not ready to let go of the love that I have for him," quipped Jiya.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Jiya's affection for Abhishek was apparent, reciprocated by his acknowledgment of her unwavering support. As their journey on the show comes to an end, the question lingers—will their connection evolve into something more outside the confines of the house?

Jiya's post-eviction conversation sheds light on the complexities that often arise when relationships develop amidst the pressures of reality TV when two individuals are navigating through feelings while living under surveillance 24/7. As Bigg Boss OTT 2 draws closer to its conclusion, the audience awaits to see if Jiya and Abhishek's story will continue to unfold beyond the show.

READ | Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar 'can't breathe' as panic strikes during Circle of Truth round - watch video