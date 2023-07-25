NOMINATION TASK GETS BRUTAL IN SIXTH WEEK OF BIGG BOSS OTT 2 AS HOUSEMATES SPILL OUT BITTER TRUTHS

Hyderabad: The sixth week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun. With the addition of wildcard entrants last week, the competition has grown. After Falaq Naazz was just ousted from the house, it is now time for this week's nominations. A snippet of the upcoming episode was shared on Jio Cinema, which showed housemates nominating housemates for this week's evictions.

The drama and disputes, along with the twists and turns, are a part of Bigg Boss, and spectators have seen a lot of it. From Salman Khan's Dabangg swag to candidates engaging in various activities, heated fights, and scandals, the show has seen it all. Inching closer to the finale, the tasks and challenges are getting more and more intense with each day

The nominations task will be held in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, which will be telecasted on Tuesday night at 9 pm. In today's episode, we will see Pooja Bhatt, who is presently the house captain, exercising her powers to save Abhishek Malhan from nominations, while others were seen standing under a huge tree with apples hanging from the barks of it.

With each bite, the housemates have to express one bitter quality about a contestant nominating them for eviction. Sharing a glimpse of the task, makers wrote: "Housemates bite into some bitter truths with every nomination!🍎 Kisko mila kya fal, find out on the episode of #BiggBossOTT2 at 9pm tonight. Streaming free on #JioCinema"

The house captain was also given the authority to pick who will nominate how many contestants. Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia were nominated by four candidates, Jiya Shankar by one, and Jad Hadid by one. Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Elvish Yadav were nominated by two participants.

As a result, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia are the only two nominees this week. For the unversed, Falaq Naazz was voted out of the house by the housemates last Weekend Ka Vaar. It will be intriguing to watch who's trip concludes this week, as both individuals have a large fan base. Fans can tune in to see these intense eliminations and the associated drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on JioCinema every night for free.

