Hyderabad: At the close of 2023, Nazlia Sitaishi conveyed a positive message to her followers, urging them not to spread negativity or harm others, even when someone might be at fault. Her remarks arrived shortly after she clarified her disassociation from Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui, expressing her lack of knowledge about his connection with Ayesha Khan.

On Sunday, Munawar Faruqui's ex-partner, Nazila Sitaishi, went live on her Instagram handle, appealing to everyone to refrain from spreading hatred on social media. She emphasised the importance of Munawar sharing the truth about their situation and implored others not to engage in online abuse.

"I urge everyone to forget all those events whatever has happened. I want M (Munawar Faruqui) to tell everyone whatever it was, just make sure you are not spreading any kind of hate towards anyone, even if the person is wrong. You really need to be more careful about what you are saying as you wouldn’t know how it affects, which is applicable to everyone," Nazila said during the live on social media.

"You should not try to spread hate or abuse anyone. Whatever a person does, he/she gets back their karma. With time, everything falls in place and you should not spoil your mouth by abusing anyone," she added.