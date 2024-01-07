Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut in an Instagram post bore her heart out about stardom and fan frenzy. The Queen actor masterfully captured the phenomenon of celebrities attracting attention from fans whenever they appear in public. She claimed that if an actor is spotted in public, followers feel as though a "small miracle" has occurred in their lives.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post

Taking to Instagram Story, she wrote: "The best thing about being an actor is whenever people see you at the airport in the lounge, in the aircraft or even in a shop, restaurant, simply strolling around in the streets, their faces light up with a big unexpected smile as if a small miracle has happened, as if a good omen has bestowed upon them, as if the glamorous world of the celluloid has collided with their mundane life leaving a haze of stardust, they often smile with twinkling eyes, sometimes even cry at times fumble with their words or shake with their attempts at selfies."

She went on to underline the positive impact fans have on actors saying, "suddenly you too feel the sparkle of your own presence through their eyes and wonder what exactly happening and what is the most appropriate way to be, it's impossible to be in control of that which isn't even there. The myth of a cinema star is the sweetest lie ever, I wonder and wonder at this silly business of smiles and tears."