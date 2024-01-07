Myth of cinema star is sweetest lie ever: Kangana Ranaut shares insight on stardom, meeting fans
Published: 46 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut in an Instagram post bore her heart out about stardom and fan frenzy. The Queen actor masterfully captured the phenomenon of celebrities attracting attention from fans whenever they appear in public. She claimed that if an actor is spotted in public, followers feel as though a "small miracle" has occurred in their lives.
Taking to Instagram Story, she wrote: "The best thing about being an actor is whenever people see you at the airport in the lounge, in the aircraft or even in a shop, restaurant, simply strolling around in the streets, their faces light up with a big unexpected smile as if a small miracle has happened, as if a good omen has bestowed upon them, as if the glamorous world of the celluloid has collided with their mundane life leaving a haze of stardust, they often smile with twinkling eyes, sometimes even cry at times fumble with their words or shake with their attempts at selfies."
The best thing about being an actor is that whenever people see you at the airport, in the aircraft, lounge or even strolling around in the streets, restaurants, shops or simply crossing the road. Their faces light up with a smile as if a small miracle has happened, as if a good…— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 7, 2024
She went on to underline the positive impact fans have on actors saying, "suddenly you too feel the sparkle of your own presence through their eyes and wonder what exactly happening and what is the most appropriate way to be, it's impossible to be in control of that which isn't even there. The myth of a cinema star is the sweetest lie ever, I wonder and wonder at this silly business of smiles and tears."
I grew up with an inbuilt feeling of being out of place, I traveled miles and build homes of my dreams, farm houses, cottages. I felt happy, content even at peace but I never felt at home.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 31, 2023
Slowly it started to get evident that may be we don’t belong in this body, life is just a…
Earlier, in an X post, the actor had shared about her learnings in the year gone by. Ranaut, known for sharing her opinion candidly on social media, often shares heartfelt and simple moments from her life, giving her admirers a peek into her life. On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Tejas. The film tanked at the box office as it couldn't meet the expectations. Her upcoming projects include the historical drama Emergency, in which she portrays Indira Gandhi, the former prime minister, and an untitled psychological thriller alongside actor R Madhavan.
