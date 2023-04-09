MY FATHER ONCE BEAT ME TILL I LOST CONSCIOUSNESS SAYS UORFI JAVED RECALLING NOT BEING RAISED IN SAFE HOME

Hyderabad: Uorfi Javed, in a recent interview, shared how she was assaulted at home when someone posted her picture on a porn website when she was only 15 years old. The influence admitted in an interview that her father had physically and mentally abused her, leading to her running away from home when she was just a teenager. Uorfi continued by saying that her father had abused her physically and mentally and that he once beat her until she passed out.

Uorfi Javed stated that she did not have a safe home as a child, which motivated her to purchase a home for herself. The Bigg Boss OTT ex-participant was 17 years old when she fled from Lucknow to Delhi to pursue her dreams. The actor and Instagram influencer, who is known for her daring and creative fashion choices, claims her father physically abused her as a teenager. She hasn't spoken to him in ten years.

'Papa was abusive. He once beat me until I passed out, so I decided to run away from home. soon after she left, her father abandoned the family. The influencer is not in touch with her dad and last spoke to him a decade ago.

It was the lack of a safe home for Uorfi Javed as a child that inspired her to look for a home for herself in Mumbai. 'I wasn't raised in a safe environment, so I'm going to make my own safe space,' she explained, adding that fleeing her home was the best decision she'd ever made. Prior to this, the actor had spoken about how finding a rented apartment is a huge task in Mumbai.

The people in the housing society act as if they are your parents. They impose so many constraints. In addition, I am single, which makes finding a house even more difficult. Hindu property owners are bothered by me, as are Muslim property owners. 'She's going to wear clothes like this,' they'd say. She had had enough of the struggle and decided to buy herself a house. "I decided to save for a few months and then buy a house," quipped the social media sensation.