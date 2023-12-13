MUNAWAR FARUQUI TO BE THE FIRST CAPTAIN OF BIGG BOSS 17 HOUSE

Hyderabad: After two months of anticipation, makers of Bigg Boss 17 has finally introduced its first captaincy task for this season. In an exhilarating turn of events, the Salman Khan hosted reality show will now have its first captain following this prolonged buildup. The captaincy task holds significant interest in the Bigg Boss series, as the victorious contestant gains the authority to lead the house for an entire week, making crucial decisions and delegating responsibilities.

The long-awaited captaincy task promises heightened excitement as contestants compete fiercely to secure a week-long leadership role within the Bigg Boss house. While tonight's episode will put speculations to rest, it has been widely reported that the first captaincy task of the season has concluded. Following this, Munawar Faruqui has been appointed as first captain of Bigg Boss 17 house.

This particular task presented a distinctive challenge involving the presence of a vulture within the house. Upon the eerie call of the vulture resonating through the walls, three eager contestants were required to swiftly approach and feed the bird meat. The initial trio to successfully accomplish this challenge earned the privilege to nominate other contestants by inscribing the names of those they wished to exclude from the task.

Various social media platforms have been abuzz with updates, confirming that comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged triumphant in the intense captaincy task. The complete task will be aired in tonight's episode. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the changes Munawar Faruqui's captaincy might bring, as he now possesses the authority to allocate responsibilities and shape the course of events within the Bigg Boss 17 house for the forthcoming week. The upcoming episodes will unveil how the dynamics within the house might shift.