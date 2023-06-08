MONIKA BHADORIYA ON OPENING UP ABOUT TMKOC WANTED TO EXPOSE WRONGS DONE TO ME

Mumbai Actress Monika Bhadoriya who was seen in Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma TMKOC has revealed the reason for opening up about the work culture in the show In an earlier interview Monika spoke about how it was a torture for her to be on the setsTalking about her decision to open up she said I just wanted to be open about my experience and what I had felt throughout I just wanted to share this with my fans and media There is no revenge or avenge in this But yes I wanted to bring out all the wrong things that they had done with me she says Meanwhile the actress adds that the show was her first I have done Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Star Plus I was playing a negative character here The show went off air in 2013 after this I was offered Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah I played the role of Bavri and this show definitely changed my life so it is a big show for me she saysPrior to this actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has alleged Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment Asit Modi the show s producer and certain cast members have been accused of sexual harassment by JenniferThe female actor claimed in her police complaint that Asit Modi frequently misbehaved with her on the sets called her to his room sent her messages and other crew members also spoke of frightening situationsHowever the show s producer project head Sohail Ramani executive producer Jatin Bajaj and the team of directors have issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying Mistry is being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated With agency inputsAlso read Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment quits show