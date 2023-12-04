MOM TO BE RUBINA DILAIK SHARES PICTURES AND VIDEOS FROM MATERNITY SHOOT WITH HUBBY ABHINAV SHUKLA

Hyderabad: Television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their twin babies. To capture this beautiful moment, the soon-to-be parents decided to have a winter-themed maternity photoshoot. With Rubina donning a beige hi-neck sweater dress and fishnet stockings, her partner can be seen complimenting her perfectly. These pictures exude a warm and cosy atmosphere.

On Monday, Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with a caption that read, "These little toes kicking….(followed by two hearts)." In addition to the photos, the couple also shared an adorable video a few days ago, to announce that they are going to be parents to twins. Rubina recently started a chat show where she discusses motherhood and pregnancy. During the first episode, she revealed her pregnancy with twins.

Rubina and Abhinav experienced a double surprise when they found out they were expecting twins. In her ninth month, Rubina announced the news to Abhinav, who initially couldn't believe it. However, after confirming with the doctors, they were both overwhelmed with excitement. On their way home, they were so consumed with joy that they didn't speak to each other and took a while to process the news. Once they arrived home, Abhinav asked Rubina for her thoughts, and they decided to take some time before discussing further plans. The following day, they underwent blood tests to ensure the health of the babies.

Additionally, Rubina and Abhinav took a month-long babymoon in the US. During the pregnancy, Rubina encountered a terrifying incident, which left her feeling inexpressible fear. To ensure the safety of the babies, they arranged an emergency sonography, which provided them with much-needed reassurance. This experience made Rubina realise the challenges of any pregnancy journey. Throughout her pregnancy, Rubina has diligently followed a strict diet and workout routine.