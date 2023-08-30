MAMATA BANERJEE MEETS AMITABH BACHCHAN IN MUMBAI

Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Soon after arrival at Mumbai airport for attending the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1, Banerjee drove to Bachchan's residence in suburban Juhu.

Bachchan had attended the inaugural function of last year's Kolkata International Film Festival, where Banerjee demanded that he be accorded the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Talking to reporters after meeting Bachchan and his family members, Banerjee said she has invited the actor to visit Kolkata. Amit ji is our Bharat Ratna. His family has also made a big contribution to the film industry, she said. Today I tied rakhi to Amit ji. Today is a big day, Banerjee said. To a query on who will be INDIA alliance PM candidate, Banerjee said, India will be our PM face. Our primary concern is to save the country, he said. She also greeted ISRO scientists on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (PTI)

