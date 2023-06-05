Mumbai: Veteran actor and film-maker Sarabjeet Singh alias Gufi Paintal - the elder brother of the noted comedian Kanwarjit Singh Paintal - passed away due to old-age related problems here on Monday, Bollywood sources said. Gufi was 78 and is best remembered for his role as the cunning Shakuni Mama in the mega-teleserial by the late B. R. Chopra, Mahabharat (1988-1990), which was a rage on Doordarshan. His cremation will take place on Monday evening.

Mahabharat fame Sarabjeet Singh alias Gufi Paintal passes away

Gufi Paintal had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened. Last week, his nephew and actor Hiten Paintal had told mediapersons that his uncle Gufi was serious and had been rushed to a private hospital in Andheri for heart and kidney related problems. Taking to Instagram Stories, Gufi's son broke the sad news of his demise.

Sharing his picture, he wrote: "RIP. With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family." Gufi Paintal appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in many TV shows including Bahadur Shah Zafar, Mahabharat, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among others.

He made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar. Following this, the actor appeared in other films, including Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag. Gufi Paintal was last seen in the TV show Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki. He was born on October 4, 1944 in the pilgrim town of Tarn Taran in Punjab.

Apart from films, he worked in nearly 18 teleserials in various genres and roles. After an unsuccessful battle for life, Gufi breathed his last this morning, a second major Bollywood tragedy a day after legendary actress Sulochana Latkar died on Sunday, shocking the film industry. (With agency inputs)