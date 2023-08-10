MADE IN HEAVEN SEASON 2 TWITTER USERS HAIL SOBHITA DHULIPALA AND ARJUN MATHUR STARRER CALL IT SHOLAY OF OTT

Hyderabad: The complete new season of Made in Heaven has officially arrived on Prime Video, and fans are ecstatic. Many people have binge-watched the show and shared their thoughts on it on their X (Twitter) accounts. The series, which stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, has received numerous accolades for its flawless performances and riveting storyline.

Season 2 of Made in Heaven picks up immediately from where it left in the spectacular Season 1. Karan (Arjun Mathur) and Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) are now flatmates, Jauhari (Vijay Raaz) has obtained a majority stake in the wedding planning company following Adil's (Jim Sarbh) separation from Tara, and Faiza (Kalki Koechlin) is becoming closer to Adil.

Made In Heaven, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, was released in 2019 and immediately captured the interest of the audience. In 2023, the series managed to retain its craze among fans. Fans are praising the storyline and ingenuity of the show, which is set in the mines of a dysfunctional drama.

Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra are best friends and wedding planners in Made In Heaven 2. Netizens praised the show's acting and plotline, which explored the protagonists' lives against the backdrop of modern-day wedding issues. Taking to Twitter, a user wrote: "Vikrant Massey 's Nawab & Arjun Mathur's Karan have the most haunting and poignant moments in #MadeinHeavenseason2. Such terrific writing over their equation! While many other things are told, their bonding is felt. #MadeInHeaven"

Another one wrote: "@FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @kagtireema @alankrita601 @tigerbabyfilms #MadeInHeaven #madeinheavenseason2 @PrimeVideoIN let me spell it loud. made in heaven is the Sholay of OTT and #ArjunMathur and #shobithadhulipala are Jai-Veeru. Fab Fab"

The second season of Made in Heaven promises an impressive slew of guest stars such as Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Pulkit Samrat and Vikrant Massey, Elnaaz Norouzi, Imaad Shah, Sarah Jane Dias, Shrishti Behl, Neil Bhoopalam, Lillete Dubey, Anurag Kashyap and Sabyasachi.

