LET THY WILL BE DONE SAYS DINO JAMES AS HE LIFTS KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13 WINNER TROPHY RS 20 LAKH CASH AND DRIVES HOME A CAR

Hyderabad: Rapper Dino James emerged as the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, a reality show filled with daring stunts hosted by Rohit Shetty. Dino secured the winner's trophy, a substantial cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs, and a Maruti Suzuki car.

In the grand finale of the show which spanned three months, rapper Dino James triumphed over his fellow competitors, Arijit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma, to claim the Ke Khiladi Season 13 winner trophy. Arijit Taneja finished as the runner-up.

Dino James celebrated his victory by sharing pictures from the grand finale on his Instagram account, and his fellow contestants congratulated him. Sharing a set of two pictures on Instagram, Dino wrote, "'Let thy will be done." A unique rap performance by Dino James detailed his journey on the show. Throughout the competition, he demonstrated fearlessness in the face of challenging stunts and when expressing his thoughts.

The thirteenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, came to a thrilling end on July 15, 2023. The contestants, including Arijit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James, vied for the title. The first stunt was successfully completed by Arijit Taneja, while Aishwarya Sharma struggled to finish the subsequent one. Dino James, on the other hand, completed his task, securing the victory.