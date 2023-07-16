KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13 PREMIERE HIGHLIGHTS SHEEZAN KHAN TALKS ABOUT TOUGH DAYS FIRST TASK WINNERS AND MORE

Hyderabad: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 made a thrilling and captivating debut with its grand premiere episode, featuring an array of memorable moments. Hosted by the daring filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the season showcases a diverse lineup of contestants from various entertainment fields, who willingly confront their fears and demonstrate their resilience. From exhilarating water-based challenges to nerve-wracking heights and encounters with animals, the premiere episode left the audience craving for more.

Here are highlights from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 premiere:

Sheezan Khan talks about 'tough days'

Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan revealed his resilient side before the show gets into competitive mode. During his conversation with Rohit Shetty ahead of the first task, Sheezan opened up about the "tough days" that he spent in jail following Tunish Sharma's death. Khan said that he has become a fighter as life keeps throwing curveballs at him but he will never give up.

First task winners:

Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja emerged victorious in the first task. In a unique twist, the contestants were introduced while clinging onto a giant balloon, with Rohit Shetty arriving in a helicopter. The three winners were rewarded by being exempted from performing stunts that week. However, they were surprised to learn that instead of staying in hotels, they would be accommodated in the real jungle, setting the stage for an exciting adventure.

Shiv Thakare Flirts with Soundous Moufakir:

Shiv Thakare playfully flirted with Soundous Moufakir during a conversation with Rohit Shetty. He expressed his interest in having Soundous in his group, joking about their language barrier since Soundous doesn't understand Hindi well, and Shiv doesn't understand English. Soundous teased Shiv by forming her own group for the show and invited him to join. Later, she expressed her desire to be friends with everyone, including Shiv.

Anjum Fakih reveals her poetic side:

Anjum Fakih had a lighthearted interaction with Rohit Shetty. She shared a poetic verse she had written for him and recited it playfully. Rohit responded with humor, suggesting that he would invite her to his home on Raksha Bandhan.

Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James make for a winning pair:

During a task involving two glass containers hung above water, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James formed a pair and emerged as winners after successfully completing the challenge. However, Rohit Shetty playfully teased Aishwarya for scolding Dino during the task, adding a light-hearted moment to the episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 premiered on July 15, 2023, and airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.