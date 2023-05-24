Hyderabad: The highly awaited filming of the popular television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is currently in progress, and people are eagerly awaiting updates on the show. The show has begun its shooting in the jungles of South Africa and the contestants have already spent about seven to eight days in the nation. Now, as per reports, the season has an exciting update on the first elimination.

The newest season of the well-known reality show has already had its first elimination in an unexpected change of events, leaving viewers and insiders buzzing with rumours. Initially, Anjali Anand's journey was stated to have ended in the first week of the competition, making her the first contender to be eliminated.

However, the most recent information from the sets has caught everyone off guard. According to sources close to the production, Ruhi Chaturvedi was the first participant to make an exit from the show. Yes, what you just read is true! It is Ruhi who has been eliminated, and not Anjali. An official confirmation is still awaited regarding the same.

As the news spread, fans have poured onto social media sites to express their shock, disappointment, and support for Ruhi Chaturvedi. A flurry of discussions and debates concerning the fairness of the elimination process has been sparked by trending hashtags relating to the show and the eliminated contestant.

Fans of the show are also urging people not to reveal spoilers before the season airs on television. They believe the spoilers dent the suspense and curiosity around the show. Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, Nyra Banerjee, Anjum Fakih, Sheezan M Khan, Rohit Roy, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, and Anjali Anand are among the performers this year.