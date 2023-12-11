Hyderabad: One of the television industry's award shows- the 23rd Indian Television Awards (ITA) were held in Mumbai on Sunday, following the Filmfare OTT Awards. Fans were giddy with excitement as they watched their favourite celebrities walk the red carpet. Smriti Irani, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and other celebrities were in attendance at the Indian Television Academy Awards 2023.

On Sunday, December 10, Mumbai hosted the Indian Television Academy Awards, also known as the ITA Awards night. Big names from Bollywood and TV industry attended the event in large numbers. Minister of Women and Child Development of India Smriti Irani was the honoured guest of honour at the award ceremony.

Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan were spotted together on the ITA 2023 red carpet. This father-and-son duo was observed matching in black. Rani Mukerji was also spotted that evening wearing a black gown. Jeetendra, an experienced actor, attended the ITA Awards ceremony as well. Moreover, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rohit Shetty, and numerous others were also photographed on the red carpet at the event.

Many well-known celebrities were nominated in several categories for their exceptional work in hit television programmes, which piqued people's interest in finding out who would win and bring home the trophies at the ceremony. In case you missed it, Harshad Chopda and Tejasswi Prakash won the popular category's Best Actor and Actress trophies. Their pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media after their big win.

On social media right now, a number of images and videos from the ITA Awards 2023 night show Harshad and Tejasswi accepting their trophies. The two got awards in popular categories for their shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Naagin 6, respectively. While Harshad said goodbye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai last month due to yet another generation leap, Tejasswi's Naagin 6 went off the air in July of this year. They are both enjoying their break right now and haven't decided on their next TV projects yet.