INTIMACY IS JUST LIKE ANY OTHER SCENE TAMANNAAH BHATIA GETS CANDID ON BREAKING FREE FROM NO KISS POLICY

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia in a recent conversation revealed that she was looking for a role where she can establish herself as an actor. In addition, the actress discussed how she avoided doing intimate sequences for the longest time in her career before ultimately giving in. The Veeram actor here is referring to Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming anthology Lust Stories 2, in which she plays a key role.

Tamannaah discussed the stigma surrounding intimate sequences and how she herself overcame the mindset that held her back. She also said that she was a major admirer of Lust Stories 1 back when it first released.

"For an actor like me, who has done a lot of commercial cinema, I am first and foremost the audience of Lust Stories 1," she said. It definitely gave me power as a female actor and as an audience member to know that people want to witness these stories. The taboo and shame surrounding it is slowly faded because we are moving with the times and everyone is evolving," the actress remarked.

"As a result, I enjoyed watching Lust Stories. I remember every around me had watched it and liked it too," she added. The Humshakal actor also discussed her reservations about shooting intimate sequences and the difference she feels now that she has done one.

Tamannaah also admitted that doing intimate sequences no longer seemed like a huge deal to her, and that it simply seemed like a part of presenting a tale. "I've had literally no intimacy on screen," she explained, adding "as an actor, it was a terrific opportunity for me to understand that intimacy is just like any other scene. It's like a scene in which we're consuming food or performing an action. It's all choreographed."

It turns out that defying conventions was also a cause for her to be intimate on screen. Tamannaah says, "The entire process actually demystified so many things for me as a person and as an actor." It was critical for an actor like myself to show the audience a side of myself that they hadn't seen before. I was so eager to show people that I am an actor who can do anything."

