HERES WHY PUNEET SUPERSTAR WAS UNANIMOUSLY EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS OTT 2 WITHIN 24 HOURS

Hyderabad: Puneet Kumar, also known as Puneet Superstar on social media, joined the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house after much contemplation. However, due to his shenanigans, he has now been collectively evicted by the other candidates. The social media sensation was the 12th competitor to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

The reality show, which is available on JioCinema, debuted on June 17. On the first day itself, Bigg Boss schooled Puneet when he put toothpaste all over himself, which eventually led to his eviction. According to the most recent update, Puneet made history by being the first competitor to be ousted from the show within hours of his arrival.

Puneet Superstar had entered the programme after being grilled by Salman Khan and the panellists. Within hours of entering the house, he was seen putting toothpaste all over himself. Bigg Boss addressed the problem and issued a last warning to him regarding his actions in the house.

In an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss OTT 2 made history with its first-ever elimination in less than 24 hours as Puneet was expelled from the Big Boss house by the other competitors last night because of his insane behaviour and antics. The complete narrative of his eviction will be revealed on Sunday at 9 p.m. When JioCinema originally announced that Puneet Superstar will be a participant in Bigg Boss OTT 2, the Internet erupted in joy.

Puneet is infamous on social media as he is frequently the subject of many memes. Netizens were ecstatic to see his antics on the show, and many expected that he would take home the trophy this season. Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT premiered on June 17, 2023. Salman Khan is presenting the show for the first time.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Take an inside look at the 'strange house' of recycled materials, watch video