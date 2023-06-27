Mumbai: Social media star and actor Kusha Kapila, on Monday, announced the news of her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia.

Taking to Instagram, Kusha shared a post which read, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

"A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other," she added.

Kusha is a popular social media influencer. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 9 lakh subscribers on YouTube. She was also a part of Riteish Deshmukh's film Plan A Plan B which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Apart from that, she also appeared in web shows like Masaba Masaba, Case Toh Banta Hai and Comicstaan. Zorawar is also a social media influencer with 90 thousand followers on Instagram. Reportedly, the duo tied the knot in 2017 after a few years of dating. (ANI)

