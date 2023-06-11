Hyderabad Actress Rubina Dilaik who was recently involved in a car accident provided an update on her condition after her husband actor Abhinav Shukla broke the news Rubina stated on Twitter on Sunday that the mishap caused her to hurt her head and lower back Earlier Abhinav Shukla had conveyed the news on Twitter on Saturday along with photos of the damaged cars In his post he stated that Rubina was fine and that he was taking her for medical attention Due to the incident I struck my head and lower back so was in a state of shock Rubina tweeted adding but we did medical tests everything is goodLegal action has been initiated against the negligent truck driver but the harm has already been done I urge everyone to be cautious on the road folded hands emoji The rules are for our own protection Meanwhile Abhinav s tweet read What happened to us can happen to you Abhinav had tweeted informing fans of the mishap Be wary of those busy on the phone jumping red lights To top it off he was smiling More information will be provided later Rubina was in the car she is alright we are taking her to the doctor MTPHereToHelp MumbaiPolice please take stern action RubiDilaik In response to the tweet the Mumbai Traffic Police responded Report the incident to the nearest police station of the location where the incident took place On the work front Rubina has appeared in and won various reality series in addition to doing countless serials Rubina appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 after appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12Rubina also won Season 14 of Salman Khan s reality show Bigg Boss She has also appeared in a number of serials such as Punar Vivah Ek Nayi Umeed Sindoor Bin Suhagan Choti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki to name a fewAlso read Pushpa 2 artistes injured as bus carrying crew members meets with accident in Telangana