Hyderabad: Uorfi Javed, known for her DIY clothing and out-of-league dress choices, recently had under-eye fillers done, which went disastrously wrong. The actress-turned-social media influencer now regrets it, as she revealed in her Instagram Stories. She spoke about how even cosmetics can't disguise her strange under eyes while sharing a few images of her under-eye treatment in which she looks unrecognisable.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Uorfi wrote: I was so teased for my dark circles that I got under eye fillers and now my face looks f***ed up!! The under eyes are uneven and strange!! Even makeup can't conceal my odd under eyes anymore!! Why did I subject myself to this?"

In addition, the actress revealed in another Instagram story that she had her lip filler removed. Uorfi has gotten lip filler to improve her appearance. "Dissolved by lip fillers too!!" she wrote. They're swollen m!"

The actress later deleted both her Instagram stories and published a fresh one where she spoke about how she was conscious and wanted to get rid of her dark circles after speaking about regretting her decision to get fillers done on her under eye and lips. "I've always been self-conscious about my under-eye dark circles; I've had them since I was a child. So, I got my eye fillers done, and now my face looks.... I'm hoping this will be resolved soon! And yes, this is how I appear without makeup! That's all! I don't want to be clicked without makeup! that's it! That's my wish!"

Javed is well-known for her appearances on television reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She rose to prominence earlier this year after modelling for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

