FROM AVINASH SACHDEV TO FALAQ NAAZ HERES THE LIST OF BIGG BOSS OTT 2 TENTATIVE CONTESTANTS

Hyderabad The muchanticipated Bigg Boss OTT 2 s premiere date is out and rumours are rampant around the contestants who have been tapped for the second season of the reality show Traditionally up until the day of the premiere the show s creators keep everything under wraps Contestants will most likely be announced only after the show starts streaming online on June 17 However rumours regarding the celebrities who could appear as contestants on the show are going rife Some have already refuted the rumours while others have not yet confirmed or denied Here is a tentative list of those taking part in Bigg Boss OTT 2Avinash Sachdev Television actor Avinash Sachdev is best known for his roles in soap operas like Chotti Bahu Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Ek Baar Phir His career in the television industry began in 2004 as an assistant director when he worked on Hatim and four years later in 2008 he collaborated with Farhan Akhtar on his movie Rock On Palak Purswani Palak Purswani started her career with the reality show Splitsvilla 7 She soon made appearances in popular shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Badi Devrani She gained national recognition after Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke and since then she has been working in short films She was previously engaged to Avinash Sachdev but in 2020 they called off their engagementAlso read BJP leader Big Boss contestant Sonali Phogat dies of heart attackFalaq Naaz Actor Falaq Naaz has won the hearts of many with her work in TV serials like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Sasural Simar Ka and Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai She has been in the headlines for the past several months due to her support of her brother Sheezan Sheezan was arrested after his Alibaba Dastaan e Kabul costar Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of their show and was released on bail a few months laterJiya Shankar Jiya Shankar is best known for her work in Meri Hanikarak Biwi She has also appeared in shows like Kaatelal amp Sons and Good Night India Jiya has also appeared in Tamil and Marathi movies including Entha Andanga Unnave Kanavu Variyam and VedAs per reports Rajeev Sen and Adhyayan Suman were also given the opportunity to take part in Bigg Boss OTT 2 but they could not accept the offer due to prior commitments