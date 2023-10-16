FORMER MISS WORLD CONTESTANT SHERIKA DE ARMAS DIES AT 26 AFTER TWO YEAR LONG BATTLE WITH CANCER

Hyderabad: Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas, who proudly represented Uruguay in the 2015 Miss World competition, tragically passed away at the age of 26 on October 13. Sherik reportedly died after battling cervical cancer. De Armas had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments in her fight against this devastating disease.

Sherika De Armas' passing has reverberated not only throughout Uruguay but also across the globe, leaving many in shock and mourning her loss. Her brother, Mayk' De Armas, expressed his grief on social media, bidding farewell with the heartfelt words, "Fly high, little sister. Always and forever." Miss Universe Uruguay 2022, Carla Romero, described her as being "too evolved for this world" and one of the most beautiful women she had ever met.

Lola de los Santos, Miss Uruguay 2021, paid tribute to De Armas, fondly remembering her for the support, affection, and friendship they shared. She acknowledged the lasting impact of their relationship and the friends they had in common.

Although De Armas did not make it to the top 30 in the 2015 Miss World contest held in China, she was notable for being one of the youngest contestants at just 18 years old. In a throwback interview, she revealed her passion for modeling and her dreams of participating in beauty pageants, emphasizing the challenge and excitement of the experience.

Beyond her pageant involvement, De Armas ventured into the beauty industry by launching her own makeup line, hair and personal care products brand Shey de Armas Studio. She also dedicated her time to the Perez Scremini Foundation, an organization focused on treating children with cancer.