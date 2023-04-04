Hyderabad: ETV 'Bal Bharat', the kids channels collective of the ETV Network has announced the summer vacation bonanza by launching Indian and international origin content for the children's entertainment for the upcoming season. A communique issued by ETV Network informed that the summer vacation bonanza will start from Apr. 1 with the channels celebrating childhood by bonding wholesome content of both Indian and international origin with new program launches.

The program ‘Dennis and Gnasher’ has been announced under adventure and action genre. Likewise, for preschoolers there is ‘Baby Shark', while as in entertainment and comedy genre there is very popular ‘Spongebob Squarepants', the communique said. Besides new launches, the top three shows of the channel-‘The sisters’, a female oriented show and the classic adventure series ‘The Jungle Book’ and ‘Pandeyji Pehelwan’ -ETV Bal Bharat’s very own original show, which is about the superhero of Kailashpur- will also be run in the upcoming season.

The Summer Launches

1. Spongebob Squarepants: Spongebob Squarepants is a sponge who lives under the sea in a pineapple house. He works in Krusty Krabs restaurant and leads a very simple life.

2. Baby Shark: Baby Shar lives with his interesting family. He and his friend William have great fun in the sea.

3. Dennis and Gnasher: The story revolves around a boy named Dennis and his friends- Gnasher, Rubi, JJ and Pieface. The series is about their school life problems and thrills and takes kids to a different world.

4. The Sisters: Mili and Juli are two sisters who are staunch enemies and also the best of friends at the same time. The show is about the daily dose of entertainment with these two sisters. They fight, they tease, they compete, yet they love each other.

Also read: ETV launches kids' channels 'ETV Bal Bharat'

5. The Jungle Book: Based on Rudyard Kipling's collection of stories, The Jungle Book is about Mowgli, a human kid who is brought up in the jungle. Under the guidance of Baloo, the bear and Bagheera, black panther, he is everyone's friend in the jungle.

6. Pandeyji Pehelwan: Pandeyji Pehelwan is the pride of Kailashpur. He is a big foodie and very powerful. He is a one man army. His ecstasy and frenziness are a treat to watch on ETV Bal Bharat.

7. Bal Bahubali: Bal Bahubali is the sole surviving sun guardian who is responsible to protect the sun stone-a stone that maintains the balance of the universe, from the evil asteroid monster Kapora, who wants to devour the sunstone to gain power of the planet. With loyal friends like Vanadya and Rish and the sheer will and determination power of a real sun guardian Bahubali will defeat Kapora and save the planet by providing protection to the stone.

8. Abhimanyu: The series Abhimanyu is about a naughty yet persistent little boy who dreams of becoming a warrior but must train secretly as his stern businessman father disapproves and wants him to become a merchant instead. As Abhimanyu trains under his uncle, ex-army man Shivdutt, he comes to realize that a warrior fights with not just his body but his mind and that being a hero is more than mere showbiz.

ETV Bal Bharat is a bouquet of kids genre channels in 12 Indian languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and English – with the aim to reach out to millions of children in their own language. ETV Bal Bharat is available in standalone format with Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam langauages. It also has ‘Etv Bal Bharat HD’ and ‘ETV Bal Bharat SD’ channels, which cater to the national audience.

The SD and HD channels have language change option in all the 12 regional languages. The content is conceived for the high involvement of children. Each channel has a wide-range of programs, capturing genres of action, adventure, comedy, epic, mystery and fantasy. The content also deals with contemporary issues pertinent to kids.

An ETV Bharat spokesman said that the channel is committed to bringing in-house original, international and never-seen-before content that kids can relate to and enjoy.