ELVISH YADAV WANTS TO RETURN HIS BIGG BOSS OTT 2 TROPHY READ WHY

Hyderabad: Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently stirred up discussions about returning his trophy. In a recent vlog, Elvish expressed his desire to return the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner trophy, believing it to be the source of ongoing problems.

Elvish Yadav has been in the limelight ever since his victory in Bigg Boss OTT 2. While this victory significantly boosted his popularity and fan base, it also led to a series of controversies. Presently, Elvish Yadav and his Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Abhishek Malhan find themselves embroiled in a dispute involving negative PR. Social media platforms are abuzz with trolls targeting them, and clips of their statements are circulating, causing their respective fan communities to clash.

In a recent vlog, Elvish Yadav returned home after several months, spending time with his mother. Suddenly, he inquired about the whereabouts of the "main item" and retrieved the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy from a cupboard. In the video, Elvish humorously handed the trophy to his mother, saying in Haryanvi, "Take it, I've seen all the posts on Twitter." He went on to request, "Courier this trophy and spare me; I'm pleading with you all. This is the root of all our problems."

Elvish also displayed a decorative piece, a black horse head, from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, suggesting it be returned as well. His mother insisted it was a gift, but Elvish maintained his stance, stating that he didn't want any possessions associated with Bigg Boss. He expressed his desire for peace and a life filled with love, reminiscent of his past.

Elvish even read the inscription on the trophy, which declared him the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, and offered it to anyone willing to take it in an attempt to put an end to the trolling and negative PR. This marked the conclusion of his heartfelt message.